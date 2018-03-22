Anderson woman claims police raided, destroyed her home on a bogus 'no knock' search warrant

ANDERSON, Ind. -- An Anderson woman has filed a federal lawsuit against a detective with the Anderson Police Department after she says he damaged her home during an unlawful raid at the wrong address.

Francie Steen said Anderson Police busted through the front door of her home in the middle of the night and broke out her sliding patio window – while her grandchildren were asleep inside.

“They stepped on Terryon because I don’t think they knew there was a kid laying there until Terryon cried out,” said Steen.

Now a month later, she says the city still hasn’t stepped up to repair the damage they left behind.

Steen said her three grandchildren and great-nephew were woken by officers as they stormed through her home with their rifles drawn after they obtained a “no knock” search warrant – to find information about a shooting that happened back in November that was supposedly inside the home.

But Steen’s attorney, Terrance Kinnard, says the woman has no connection to the shooting and the officers had no credible information to even file for the warrant.

“Simply information Officer Frazier indicated he had received from Sprint that led him to believe that the electronic devices and/or perpetrator he was looking for was specifically in her apartment,” said Kinnard.

Antonio McKenzie, one of Steen’s grandchildren, says the incident was so terrifying he couldn’t go back to school for two weeks – and he’s now terrified of the police.

“It was horrible. I wouldn’t want to experience it and I wouldn’t want anyone else to experience it,” said McKenzie. “Now I’m just scared of them. I don’t really mess with the police.”

Steen said the day of the raid, the mayor showed up at her home and promised to fix the mess the officers had made – but more than a month later, nothing has been done.

“He come in and he looked around and said they were going to fix things,” said Steen. “I haven’t heard from him or nobody.”

The city says they are unable to comment on ongoing litigation.

Steen and her lawyer have both requested copies of the “no knock” search warrant that led to the raid but have not yet received anything from police.

