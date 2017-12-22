Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Madison County family is asking for help to find their 21-year-old daughter and her 23-year-old boyfriend who went missing over the weekend.

Heaven Henderson and Jeremy Danowski were last seen on Sunday, December 17, when they were visiting Jeremy's mother in Indianapolis. The couple, who are both from Lapel, have most recently been living in Indianapolis.

"I'm not going to have Christmas without her," said Heaven's mother, Rene Ruiz.

Ruiz says her daughter's car was found at Woodward Park in Lapel on Sunday, but detectives working the case say they haven't found anything inside or outside the vehicle to make them suspect foul play.

Although they have no reason to believe anything bad has happened, police have searched the area where the car was located. So far nothing has been found, but Heaven's father says he knows someone out there knows where she is.

"There's 3,000 people that live in this town - everybody talks to each other," said Brad Henderson, Heaven's father.

Family members say Heaven and Jeremy have been sweethearts since the 9th grade, and they recently moved to an apartment on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Indianapolis.

The couple worked at the Jimmy Johns sandwich shop in Broad Ripple until they recently quit.

Detectives say Jeremy purchased a handgun on December 14 from an Indianapolis gun shop,

"My daughter wouldn't do this to us," said Ruiz. "Somebody took her. I know somebody took her."

"She's my favorite person in the world," said Henderson. "No parent is ready for this."

If you have any information relevant to the whereabouts of either Jeremy Danowski or Heaven Henderson contact MCSD investigators at 765-646-9281 or call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

