Death of 4-month-old under investigation in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- The death of a 4-month-old from Alexandria is under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Madison County Coroner.

Deputies were called to the infant's home on Feb. 27 for what appeared to be case of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The baby was sleeping with its mother and when the mother woke up, the infant was dead.

The coroner says initial tests detected narcotics in the infant's system, but a toxicology report should provide the information authorities need to determine if neglect or other charges will be filed in the baby's death.

The toxicology report will likely be completed in April.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos