Elwood files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies

ELWOOD, Ind. -- The city of Elwood is joining the growing list of Indiana cities filing lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies.

The prescription rate in Madison County is as high as 155 prescriptions for every 100 residents.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the national average about 82 prescriptions for every 100 people.

Elwood Mayor Todd Jones says the opioid epidemic is draining the cities resources and they need help to stop it.

"Lives are being ruined, families are being torn apart," said Jones. "Drugs don't discriminate. It's older people, it's younger people - race isn't an issue with that. It's everyone."

Jones says if the city wins any money from the lawsuit it will go towards improving their rehab centers and programs.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos