Power restored in Madison County after large outage

ELWOOD, Ind. -- Power in Madison County, Indiana has been restored after a brief, widespread power outage.

The entire city of Elwood, Indiana was without power, including its stop lights, the city says. Nearly 6,500 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were reporting the outage, according to the Madison County EMA.

A circuit breaker detected a problem and tripped power at two substations, a spokesperson with Indiana Michigan Power said.

Power was restored by 10:20 a.m.

Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 6,448 customers without power in Indiana at this time. This is a widespread outage effecting multiple counties. @IN_MI_Power estimates restoration 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/WFZPWYWsNy — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) March 26, 2018

To report an outage to Indiana Michigan Power, click here.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos