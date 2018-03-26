Power restored in Madison County after large outage

Current
ELWOOD, Ind. -- Power in Madison County, Indiana has been restored after a brief, widespread power outage.
The entire city of Elwood, Indiana was without power, including its stop lights, the city says. Nearly 6,500 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were reporting the outage, according to the Madison County EMA.
A circuit breaker detected a problem and tripped power at two substations, a spokesperson with Indiana Michigan Power said.
Power was restored by 10:20 a.m.
Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 6,448 customers without power in Indiana at this time. This is a widespread outage effecting multiple counties. @IN_MI_Power estimates restoration 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/WFZPWYWsNy— Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) March 26, 2018
To report an outage to Indiana Michigan Power, click here.
