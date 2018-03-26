Power restored in Madison County after large outage

Matt McKinney
9:23 AM, Mar 26, 2018
ELWOOD, Ind. -- Power in Madison County, Indiana has been restored after a brief, widespread power outage. 

The entire city of Elwood, Indiana was without power, including its stop lights, the city says. Nearly 6,500 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were reporting the outage, according to the Madison County EMA.

A circuit breaker detected a problem and tripped power at two substations, a spokesperson with Indiana Michigan Power said. 

Power was restored by 10:20 a.m.

