One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County

Madison County, Ind. -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Madison County.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash at State Road 67 and the junction of North Pendleton Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

According to the sheriff's department, a Chevy SUV was crossing State Road 67 from North Pendleton when a southbound Dodge pickup, which had the right of way, collided with the SUV.

The SUV ended up across SR 67 on the east side.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. The person's name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup, Austin Sanner, 19, of Fortville, was taken to St. Vincent to be treated for back and arm pain.

