Silver Alert issued for missing Madison County man

Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen, 24, was last seen in Alexandria, Ind., on Saturday, April 14
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 24-year-old from Madison County was issued Sunday night.
Police say Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen was last seen around 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, In Alexandria.
Ellenbogen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to authorities.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Ellenbogen was last seen driving a black 1995 Buick Regal with Indiana plate D577RU.
If you have any information on Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen's whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria police at (765) 724-3222.
A Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 24-year-old from Madison County was issued Sunday night.
