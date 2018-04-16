Silver Alert issued for missing Madison County man

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
12:15 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen, 24, was last seen in Alexandria, Ind., on Saturday, April 14

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 24-year-old from Madison County was issued Sunday night.

Police say Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen was last seen around 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, In Alexandria.

Ellenbogen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to authorities.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ellenbogen was last seen driving a black 1995 Buick Regal with Indiana plate D577RU.

If you have any information on Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen's whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria police at (765) 724-3222.

