Three former prison workers face charges over beating of inmate at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) -- Three former employees of the Pendleton Correctional Facility face criminal charges in connection with the beating of an inmate and the attempt to cover it up.

An affidavit says that after the handcuffed inmate spit on a staff member Feb. 24, Zachary Graham, 30, of Pendleton, and Matthew Franklin, 29, of Daleville, beat him

Graham and Franklin were arrested Thursday on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, official misconduct and false informing.

Also arrested was 29-year-old Jonathan Reed of Anderson on charges of official misconduct and false reporting. All three are held in the Madison County Jail.

“At Pendleton Correctional Facility, we have zero tolerance for violating IDOC’s excessive or unnecessary use of force policy. We will continue to increase our efforts to detect and eliminate these behaviors to ensure both staff and offenders remain safe and secure," said Warden Dushan Zatecky.

The inmate, who suffered a broken jaw, has been transferred to a different prison.

