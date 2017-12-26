19-year-old dies after being shot multiple times on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on Indianapolis' west side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Whitcomb Court.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene, they found Fairley Griffie, 19, suffering from several gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carriage House West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses but were unable to locate a suspect.

"Regardless of the neighborhood you live in, you shouldn't have to put up with this," said IMPD Captain Harold S. Turner. "No one should have to put up with this."

The shooting remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have any information about this shooting contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477

