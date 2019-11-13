Man struck, killed after getting flat tire on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after police say he was struck after getting a flat tire on I-465 early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene of the crash around 5 a.m. on I-465 near Washington Street.

Investigators believe the driver had gotten a flat tire in the 'gore point' between I-465 and Washington Street. State police say the 'gore point' is an extension of the emergency shoulder that divides the main line of traffic and an entrance or exit ramp.

Investigators believe a second vehicle struck the man's disabled vehicle as he was getting out to check his tire.

When officers arrived, the driver was lying unconscious in the road and a bystander was performing CPR. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

State police say the second driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with their investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, but blood tests will be conducted as standard practice for any fatal accident.

The crash remains under investigation.