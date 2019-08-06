TERRE HAUTE—When Ravninder Singh Kaler pulled his truck into a weigh station on I 70 just over the Indiana line in Terre Haute last October, Indiana State Trooper Yan Dravigne suspected something wasn't right.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit from the Vigo County Prosecutor, Dravigne searched the truck and found 220 pounds of cocaine and 70 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Kaler, a 23-year-old man from California, was arrested.

According to the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association, the bust was the largest "cold stop" cocaine seizure in the U.S. last year, with the drugs worth millions. For his work, Trooper Dravigne was honored recently at the association's national convention.

Kaler was charged with felony counts of Dealing in Cocaine and Dealing in Methamphetamine, along with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

But nine months after his arrest, Kaler is a free man. As part of a plea deal, he admitted to the dealing charges, with the possession charges dropped. Kaler then went before Vigo Superior Court Judge Michael Rader and received two suspended 10-year sentences.

When reached by RTV6, Robert Roberts, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Vigo County said, "we cannot make any public comment on this case at this time for a few reasons."

Judge Rader is also not commenting, telling the Terre Haute Tribune-Star that the court record spoke for itself.

