Find out where to recycle your live Christmas tree

4:22 PM, Dec 25, 2017
5:06 PM, Dec 25, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- You may be one of those people who plans to take down your Christmas tree on Dec. 26, or you may procrastinate for a few weeks.  Either way, you may be eligible for curbside recycling of your live Christmas tree or you can drop off your live tree to be recycled.

Make sure you take off all the tinsel, decorations, lights and tags off your tree. Also, most drop off locations are for residents of that city or county only.

Marion County 

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Wednesday, Jan. 31, from dawn to dusk

  • Broad Ripple Park, 1610 Broad Ripple Ave., south lot
  • Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St., east of pool in main parking lot
  • Garfield Park, 2432 Conservatory Dr, MacAllister Center
  • Gustafson Parks, 3110 Moller Rd., near the front entrance
  • Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd., north parking lot
  • Northwestway Park, 5253 W. 62nd St., near the recycling bins
  • Perry Park, 451 E. Stop 11 Rd., soccer field parking lot
  • Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Dr., tennis court parking lot
  • Sahm Park, 6801 E. 91st St., soccer field parking lot

Johnson County

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Saturday, Jan. 13

  • Johnson County Fairgrounds, across from Purdue Extension office on grass
  • Center Grove High School, near tennis courts and baseball diamond
  • Indiana Creek Intermediate School, SW corner near football field
  • McCarty Mulch, 100 Bluffdale off of SR 37 (Center Grove Area)

Shelby County

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Monday, Jan. 8

  • Shelby County Transfer Station, 1304 N. Michigan Rd.
  • City of Shelbyville Street Dept., 605 Hale Rd.
  • Sunset Park, 410 River Rd., Shelbyville
  • CGS Services, Inc., 2920 E. US 52, Morristown

Hancock County

Hendricks County

Hamilton County

