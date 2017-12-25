Find out where to recycle your live Christmas tree

Current
INDIANAPOLIS -- You may be one of those people who plans to take down your Christmas tree on Dec. 26, or you may procrastinate for a few weeks. Either way, you may be eligible for curbside recycling of your live Christmas tree or you can drop off your live tree to be recycled.
Make sure you take off all the tinsel, decorations, lights and tags off your tree. Also, most drop off locations are for residents of that city or county only.
Marion County
Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Wednesday, Jan. 31, from dawn to dusk
Johnson County
Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Saturday, Jan. 13
Shelby County
Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Monday, Jan. 8
Hancock County
Hendricks County
Hamilton County
