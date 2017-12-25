Find out where to recycle your live Christmas tree

INDIANAPOLIS -- You may be one of those people who plans to take down your Christmas tree on Dec. 26, or you may procrastinate for a few weeks. Either way, you may be eligible for curbside recycling of your live Christmas tree or you can drop off your live tree to be recycled.

Make sure you take off all the tinsel, decorations, lights and tags off your tree. Also, most drop off locations are for residents of that city or county only.

Marion County

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Wednesday, Jan. 31, from dawn to dusk

Broad Ripple Park, 1610 Broad Ripple Ave., south lot

Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St., east of pool in main parking lot

Garfield Park, 2432 Conservatory Dr, MacAllister Center

Gustafson Parks, 3110 Moller Rd., near the front entrance

Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd., north parking lot

Northwestway Park, 5253 W. 62nd St., near the recycling bins

Perry Park, 451 E. Stop 11 Rd., soccer field parking lot

Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Dr., tennis court parking lot

Sahm Park, 6801 E. 91st St., soccer field parking lot

Johnson County

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Saturday, Jan. 13

Johnson County Fairgrounds, across from Purdue Extension office on grass

Center Grove High School, near tennis courts and baseball diamond

Indiana Creek Intermediate School, SW corner near football field

McCarty Mulch, 100 Bluffdale off of SR 37 (Center Grove Area)

Shelby County

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Monday, Jan. 8

Shelby County Transfer Station, 1304 N. Michigan Rd.

City of Shelbyville Street Dept., 605 Hale Rd.

Sunset Park, 410 River Rd., Shelbyville

CGS Services, Inc., 2920 E. US 52, Morristown

Hancock County

Residents inside the Greenfield city limits can have their trees picked up by the street department. Call (317) 477-4380 to schedule a pick up.

Outside city limits, contact CGS Services, Inc. Call (800) 453-5575 or visit their website

Hendricks County

Hamilton County

