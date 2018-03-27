If you live in Lawrence you'll hear VERY loud guns today

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- If you live near Lawrence, don't panic but you may hear some very, very loud guns today.

The last commanding general of Fort Benjamin Harrison, Maj. Gen. Ronald E. Brooks, died Thursday. As part of the funeral services, there will be a 21-gun salute with 105mm howitzers.

If you hear any repeated loud gunfire between 11 a.m. and noon, it was the salute for Brooks.

According to his Lawrence obituary, Brooks was the force behind the transition of Fort Harrison from a military post to a civilian area and eventually a state park in the 1990s.

He died peacefully in his home at 80 years old.

