Indy crews patch two stretches of pothole-scarred roads

Indianapolis - INDIANAPOLIS -- Some good news for west side Indianapolis drivers.

Two sections of pothole-scarred roads have been patched.

On Wednesday the conditions of the Dandy Trail bridge over Eagle Creek and the Bridgeport Road railroad underpass south of Rockville Road were barely driveable.

By Friday, both of the heavily-traveled roads had been repaired.

Conditions on Bridgeport Road were so bad, a local resident put up a sign saying “Welcome To The Grand Canyon.”

When RTV6 contacted the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, we were told a more permanent fix for the Dandy Trail bridge is planned for next year, if the city can get the necessary federal funds.

