Indy crews patch two stretches of pothole-scarred roads

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 23°
The pothole was located on Bridgeport Road. Potholes on Dandy Trail Road bridge have also been filled
Indianapolis - INDIANAPOLIS -- Some good news for west side Indianapolis drivers.
Two sections of pothole-scarred roads have been patched.
On Wednesday the conditions of the Dandy Trail bridge over Eagle Creek and the Bridgeport Road railroad underpass south of Rockville Road were barely driveable.
By Friday, both of the heavily-traveled roads had been repaired.
Conditions on Bridgeport Road were so bad, a local resident put up a sign saying “Welcome To The Grand Canyon.”
When RTV6 contacted the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, we were told a more permanent fix for the Dandy Trail bridge is planned for next year, if the city can get the necessary federal funds.
MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side
Top Trending Videos
Some good news for west side Indianapolis drivers. Two sections of pothole-scarred roads have been patched.
A cool April weekend is in progress.
Remember when one of the first stories for students learning to read was about a dog named "Spot"?
The downtown Indianapolis venue is now certified as a “sensory inclusive” space - meaning Pacers Sports & Entertainment…
A Texas meat packer is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef - some of which was shipped to Indiana - because it was not…
More than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbeque beef products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign objects.
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side Saturday afternoon.
The Lawrence Police Department now has body cameras that turn on as soon as an officer pulls their gun out of its holster.