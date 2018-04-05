Man accused of 2014 southwest side murder to go on trial in August

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- It’s been nearly four years since a southwest side Indianapolis convenience store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery. Now after numerous delays, it appears the man charged in the murder of Harry Briggs will go on trial this summer.
At a hearing before Marion County Judge Grant Hawkins, the prosecution and defense agreed on an August 27th trial date for Desi Thomas.
The Indianapolis man faces charges in the June 4, 2014, murder of Briggs at the Joe’s Junction convenience store and gas station on West Troy Avenue at Lynhurst Drive.
Briggs was working as a cashier when he was shot to death.