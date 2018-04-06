Marion man accused of domestic battery and cruelty to an animal

Cloudy
According to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, Shorty was a casualty of domestic violence
Justin Sollars, 23
MARION, Ind. -- A Marion man is accused of domestic battery and cruelty to an animal.
According to the Marion Police Department, Justin Sollars, 23, of Marion, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant while he was city court to answer to charges of:
Police say Sollars was arrested for domestic battery on Dec. 23, 2017. Sollars and the victim resumed their relationship in Feb. 2018, according to police.
When the victim broke off the relationship in late March, she asked to have possession of a dog named Shorty.
Sollars refused and police say he caused various injuries to Shorty on March 27.
Shorty is in the currently in the care of a veterinarian hospital. The Marion-Grant County Humane Society says he is resting comfortably.
