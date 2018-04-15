Two injured in head on semi vs. SUV crash

INDIANAPOLIS-- Two people were injured in head-on collision that shutdown parts of I-70 westbound for hours early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. state police say a Hummer was traveling the wrong direction along I-70 westbound and crashed head on into a Fed-Ex semi-truck.

State police then closed the highway near the German Church Rd overpass, back to the Post Road exit.

As of 7:45 a.m. those westbound lanes were still closed.

State police say two people were taken to the hospital but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Crews were also called to the scene to help clean up a leak from that semi-truck after the accident.