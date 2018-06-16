Woman selling everything she owns Saturday before being deported to Mexico

BEECH GROVE, Ind. -- A Beech Grove High School graduate who is facing deportation is selling everything she owns in a yard sale before she's forced to return to Mexico.

The sale of Erika Fierro's belongings began Friday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

All of her furniture and housewares must go.

"We'll get rid, whatever doesn't sell is going to charity," said Erika.

The money raised will help her family pay for their expenses when they go to Mexico.

Erika was brought to the U.S. by her parents when she was 5 years old.

PREVIOUS | Two Hoosier children caught in immigration dilemma after father deported, mother faces deportation | Indy mother of 2, Beech Grove High School graduate must leave U.S., allowed to take children | Beech Grove High School graduate selling or donating possessions before returning to Mexico

Her husband Jesus was picked up for deportation in April while he was on his way to work. Jesus entered the country illegally in 1988.

Erika was taken into custody but was later released. Since April, she has been checking in every two weeks with immigration representatives.

Erika is leaving the country voluntarily after all of her attempts to stay in the U.S. were rejected.

The yard sale runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd, 2905 Carson Avenue, Indianapolis.

MORE TOP STORIES | Family: Ella Whistler was shot 7 times at Noblesville West Middle School | One dead, three injured following accident at Lake Freeman in White County | Charges filed against 13-year-old Noblesville school shooter, will not be charged as adult | Greenwood woman killed by falling branch while jogging at Eagle Creek Park | Johnson Co. Sheriff warns of possible police impersonator

Top Trending Videos