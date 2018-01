Person killed in semi crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed in a semi crash Friday morning in Miami County, Indiana.

According to INDOT, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31, just west of Peru, Indiana.

All lanes of U.S. 31 are closed in the area of the crash.

No further information is available. It is unknown if the weather contributed to the crash, but conditions continue to deteriorate.

The victim has not been identified.

