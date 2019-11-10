Minor injuries reported after helicopter crashes in Lebanon

LEBANON — Minor injuries were reported after a helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon near a Lebanon business.

According to information from the Lebanon Police Department, the helicopter crashed sometime after 1 p.m. near XPO Logistics at 135 S. Mt. Zion Road. The helicopter is a Sikorsky SK-58, according to the FAA.

Three people coming from Chicago were aboard the helicopter when it attempted to land, LPD Lt. Ben Phelps said. The pilot suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The crew was contracted to do work at XPO Logistics, Phelps said.

Crews were going to use the helicopter for a heavy lift operation, according to the FAA. It appears crews were attempting to land the helicopter when a blade struck a semi-trailer.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators will take over the investigation, Phelps said.