Bloomington firefighter resigns following his arrest for sexual misconduct, child molestation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A City of Bloomington resigned Thursday following his arrest for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

The city accepted Robert Sears' letter of resignation, in lieu of termination, effectively immediately.

"The actions of Robert Sears have shaken the Department and the community we serve. With his resignation, we will be able to quickly fill the vacancy his departure creates, allowing us to continue providing the excellent public safety services out community expects," said Chief Jason Moore, Bloomington Fire Department.

A Bloomington Police Department detective was investigating the case of a 14-year-old female who was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old male when the detective discovered communications with another person who said he "worked 24 hour shifts at the fire department."

The detective says he determined the person was Robert Sears, 44, and that Sears and the female were involved in some type of relationship that involved possible physical activity.

MORE | Bloomington firefighter arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation

Sears was booked last Thursday on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child solicitation.

The city says Sears is entitled to receive his State pension. State statute does not allow that pension to be removed even for sworn firefighters charged with or prosecuted on felony charges.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos