All clear given after armed robbery reported near IU Bloomington campus, suspect in custody

Katie Cox
6:31 AM, Mar 30, 2018
7 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- People living near Indiana University's Bloomington campus were ordered to take shelter early Friday morning after an armed robbery near campus. 

According to an alert sent out by the Indiana University Police Department just after 6 a.m., an armed robbery was reported near 15th Street and Dunn Road. 

The suspect fled east from the location. 

"Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions," the university tweeted out. 

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 a.m. and the "all clear" was given for normal activity to resume. 

The details surrounding the robbery were not released. 

 

 

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News