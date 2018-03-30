All clear given after armed robbery reported near IU Bloomington campus, suspect in custody

Cloudy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- People living near Indiana University's Bloomington campus were ordered to take shelter early Friday morning after an armed robbery near campus.
According to an alert sent out by the Indiana University Police Department just after 6 a.m., an armed robbery was reported near 15th Street and Dunn Road.
The suspect fled east from the location.
"Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions," the university tweeted out.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 a.m. and the "all clear" was given for normal activity to resume.
The details surrounding the robbery were not released.
Final update: Bloomington Police report suspect in custody. Please resume normal routine.— IU Police (@IUpolice) March 30, 2018
