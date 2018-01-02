Lauren Spierer's family hopes '2018 is the year for truth'

Wind Chill Warning issued January 1 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 2 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Charlene Spierer also took the occasion to point out how things have changed since her daughter’s disappearance. In 2011, she writes, the family wasn’t allowed to use drones to search for Spierer.
“There was no justification, maybe politics, but it was a devastating blow to our search efforts,” she wrote. “How much easier it would have been to explore ravines, lakes, rivers, wells and forests with the aid of those drones. Now you can get a package delivered.”
Despite a lack of updates in the case, Bloomington police have consistently said they do not consider it to be cold.
In November, Brown County Prosecutor Ted Adams said he believes Daniel Messel – the man convicted of killing another Indiana University student, Hannah Wilson – may be connected to Spierer’s disappearance. To date, Messel has never been charged in connection with the Spierer case.