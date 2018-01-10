Measles case confirmed at IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A case of measles has been confirmed at IU Bloomington.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a disease that first shows up as a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after those symptoms occur, a telltale rash breaks out, beginning on the face and spreading downward, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Measles is highly contagious -- it can live for two hours in the airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed. According to the CDC, it's so contagious that if one person has it, 90 percent of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.

The student arrived at Bloomington on Jan. 2, before the start of the semester to participate in new student orientation. The student is a resident at McNutt Residence Hall. Officials are trying to identify and notify anybody who may have contacted them in the time before the student was diagnosed.

Student at IU are required to have two doses of the MMR vaccine.

