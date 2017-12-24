Two men shot, one killed during attempted robbery in Bloomington

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- One man was killed and a second man was injured in shooting during attempted robbery in Bloomington Saturday evening.
Officers were called to an apartment complex at 1440 N. Woodburn Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting. When they arrived they found two 36-year-old men had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the second man was taken to IU Bloomington Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Neither identity has been released.
Investigators believe the two men were shot when two men tried to rob them of money and drugs. The victim told investigators that the suspects were two masked men wearing blue jeans and dark hooded sweatshirts.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information about the shooting contact the Bloomington Police Department.