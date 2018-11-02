Custodian allegedly put camera in Bloomington North High School locker room

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A custodian at a Bloomington High School has been suspended and was arrested after he allegedly was filming girls in a locker room.

Bloomington Police Department detectives said they responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to Bloomington North High School after a group of 13-year-old girls found a cell phone recording them in a locker room.

A 36-year-old male from Bloomington allegedly placed a cell phone that was concealed in a trash bag in the locker room. He was arrested on the suspicion of child exploitation and voyeurism.

A letter sent to parents said the custodian has been suspended pending the investigation.

The full letter sent to parents is below:

Dear Bloomington High School North Parents and Guardians, Last evening, we had a custodian at North who allegedly had a camera in the swimming locker room. Our administration investigated and immediately contacted the Bloomington Police Department. The police have charged the individual and he has been suspended from MCCSC pending investigation. Please know that we take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts. Professionally Yours, Michael E. Akers, Principal

Police say the custodian told detectives that this was the first time that he has done this, however, Bloomington police say they do not believe him.

The teenage girls told detectives the custodian had previously told them he was changing the paper towels when he was in the locker room for about 5 minutes, just before the girls were supposed to go in the locker room.

When the girls spotted the phone in the locker room on Thursday, the gave it to their swim coach. The custodian then allegedly told parents in the bleachers he thought his phone was stolen and asked if anyone had it, according to police.

The Monroe County School Corporation said they plan to release a statement on Friday.

