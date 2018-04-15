IU Bloomington issues alert after man with gun spotted near campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University has issued an alert at their Bloomington campus after a man with a firearm was spotted near 7th and Indiana streets.

The alert was issued at 5:15 p.m. and tells students to "Take safe shelter" and "Lock doors"

The details that led to the alert being issued have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a firearm has been reported near 7th and Indiana. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 15, 2018

MORE TOP STORIES | PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman | Employee finds body of 'small adult' inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | Infant safe after being left in baby box outside fire station in northern Indiana | Family: Suspects were playing video games when 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was killed



Top Trending Videos