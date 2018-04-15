IU Bloomington issues alert after man with gun spotted near campus

Katie Cox
5:27 PM, Apr 15, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University has issued an alert at their Bloomington campus after a man with a firearm was spotted near 7th and Indiana streets. 

The alert was issued at 5:15 p.m. and tells students to "Take safe shelter" and "Lock doors"

The details that led to the alert being issued have not been released. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

