Second arrest made in connection with Bloomington fatal fire

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 58°
Misty Allen, 41
Noel Montes Cazares, 49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A second arrest has been made in connection with a February fatal fire in Monroe County.
Indiana State Police say Misty Allen, 41, of Bloomington, was arrested Wednesday on charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
Allen's boyfriend, Noel Montes Cazares, was charged with arson, murder, neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice in the death of Lerae Bush, 85.
Bush was killed in a Bloomington-area house fire on Feb. 10
PREVIOUS | Man arrested in connection with deadly fire near Bloomington
She was an arts patron with an estimated net worth in the millions of dollars. Investigators say Cazares, 49, worked as Bush's handyman in California and has falsely claimed she was his mother.
Authorities allege he may have killed her with the intent of inheriting her fortune.
Cazares was arrested on April 5 in Riverside, California, on the Indiana murder warrant
Monroe County Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr says Cazares is expected to be returned to Bloomington within two weeks.
Indiana State Police, the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the Perry-Clear Creek Fire Department continue to investigate this case.
MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend
Top Trending Videos
Workers broke ground Wednesday on a new neighborhood park on Indy’s west side.
Windy, warm and dry through Friday!
A second arrest has been made in connection with a February fatal fire in Monroe County.
John Means, the man who escaped multiple murder charges for his alleged role as a hitman for the “Grundy Crew” drug trafficking…
Two people were shot and critically injured Thursday at a Far Eastside apartment complex, IMPD said.
Bloomington police put out an alert Thursday for a man accused of battering, strangling and stabbing a woman repeatedly over the course of…
A man arrested last week in California for allegedly setting an Indiana house fire that killed an 85-year-old woman has waived extradition.
A Monroe County man was arrested Thursday in California in connection with a deadly fire near Bloomington.
A City of Bloomington firefighter resigned Thursday following his arrest for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
A City of Bloomington firefighter was arrested Thursday for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.