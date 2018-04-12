Second arrest made in connection with Bloomington fatal fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A second arrest has been made in connection with a February fatal fire in Monroe County.

Indiana State Police say Misty Allen, 41, of Bloomington, was arrested Wednesday on charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Allen's boyfriend, Noel Montes Cazares, was charged with arson, murder, neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice in the death of Lerae Bush, 85.

Bush was killed in a Bloomington-area house fire on Feb. 10

She was an arts patron with an estimated net worth in the millions of dollars. Investigators say Cazares, 49, worked as Bush's handyman in California and has falsely claimed she was his mother.

Authorities allege he may have killed her with the intent of inheriting her fortune.

Cazares was arrested on April 5 in Riverside, California, on the Indiana murder warrant

Monroe County Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr says Cazares is expected to be returned to Bloomington within two weeks.

Indiana State Police, the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the Perry-Clear Creek Fire Department continue to investigate this case.

