Man shot, killed by Monroe County sheriff's deputies attempting to serve warrant identified

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was shot and killed by Monroe County sheriff's deputies as they were attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants Tuesday morning.
According to Sheriff Brad Swain, the deputies arrived at a mobile home on Tower Road in West Monroe County about four miles from Bloomington.
Sheriff Swain said a man came out of the home with a handgun and pointed it at two deputies who shot him. He said he didn't know how many shots were fired.
The man, identified as Daniel Boyer, 24, did not fire any shots.
Deputies approached back door, marked squad car w/deputy pulled in driveway. Male came out back door, said "f--- this,"pointed handgun @rtv6
The deputies performed CPR on Boyer and he was taken to IU Health Bloomington where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Terre Haute.
The two Monroe County sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting included a Marine reservist and a recent hire undergoing field training with a senior deputy.
Bloomington Police and Indiana State Police are assisting the Monroe County Sheriff's Department with the investigation.
Watch Sheriff Brad Swain's press conference below:
