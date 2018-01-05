240 pounds of pot seized during traffic stop on I-70 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. -- A traffic stop on I-70 eastbound in Morgan County on Thursday afternoon netted 240 pounds of marijuana.

A trooper with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Uniform Squad stopped a 2017 box truck for a traffic violation as he was patrolling I-70 shortly before 1 p.m.

The trooper says there were inconsistencies when he spoke with the driver that indicated possible criminal activity.

During a search of the truck, 240 pounds of marijuana, 11.5 pounds of THC oil, and two pounds of THC wax were found.

Joshua Monte Wilson, 28, of Temecula, Calif., was arrested for level V dealing and possession of marijuana, over 10 pounds. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

