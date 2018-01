Martinsville police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- Police in Martinsville are asking for your help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jocelyn Lauck was last seen around 10: 30 p.m. Monday.

Lauck is 5'4", weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police say they don't believe Lauck is in any immediate danger but since she's been gone for 72 hours they want to find her as soon as possible to make sure she is safe.

If you know where Lauck is or have information about her, please contact Detective Jerry Bertelsen with Martinsville police at 765-349-4900 or after hours at 765-342-6614.