Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Martinsville area

Matt McKinney
1:07 PM, Apr 9, 2018
18 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- A missing 16-year-old from southern Indiana may be in the Martinsville area, police say.

Sky Leigh Goller, 16, was last seen in Harrison County, Indiana on March 22. Goller is a runaway from her home, according to the Harrison County Police Department.

Goller is about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and could be wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing black leggings with gold polka dots and a red North Face jacket in her possession.

If you have any information on Goller's whereabouts, call the Harrison County Police Department at 812-738-2195. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News