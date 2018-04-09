Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Martinsville area

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- A missing 16-year-old from southern Indiana may be in the Martinsville area, police say.
Sky Leigh Goller, 16, was last seen in Harrison County, Indiana on March 22. Goller is a runaway from her home, according to the Harrison County Police Department.
Goller is about 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and could be wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing black leggings with gold polka dots and a red North Face jacket in her possession.
If you have any information on Goller's whereabouts, call the Harrison County Police Department at 812-738-2195.