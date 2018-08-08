Morgan County teen saves girl from choking, credits first-aid training learned in school

BROOKLYN, Ind. -- A terrifying moment could have turned tragedy for one Morgan County mother, but a 17-year-old boy became her family’s hero when he saved her 8-year-old daughter from choking.

Drake Williams was watching Gracie Bird and her sister, 11-year-old Rebekah Alley Monday when the youngest girl started choking on candy.

Williams said instinct kicked in when he saw the little girl choking, and he was able to use the first-aid training he learned in school to save her life.

Hear the mother and her 17-year-old hero describe those terrifying moments in the video player above.

If you see someone choking and they can't breathe:

First, send someone to call 911

Then, lean the victim forward, using the heel of your hand to give them five back blows

Next, give them five quick thrusts, putting your fist against the victim's stomach and grabbing that fist with your other hand.

Repeat the last step until the object is out and the person can breathe or cough on their own.

