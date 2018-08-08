Morgan County teen saves girl from choking, credits first-aid training learned in school

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 65°
A terrifying moment could have turned tragedy for one Morgan County mother, but a 17-year-old boy became her family’s hero when he saved her 8-year-old daughter from choking. Drake Williams was watching Gracie Bird and her sister, 11-year-old Rebekah Alley Monday when the youngest girl started choking on candy. Williams said instinct kicked in when he saw the little girl choking, and he was able to use the first-aid training he learned in school to save her life.
BROOKLYN, Ind. -- A terrifying moment could have turned tragedy for one Morgan County mother, but a 17-year-old boy became her family’s hero when he saved her 8-year-old daughter from choking.
Drake Williams was watching Gracie Bird and her sister, 11-year-old Rebekah Alley Monday when the youngest girl started choking on candy.
Williams said instinct kicked in when he saw the little girl choking, and he was able to use the first-aid training he learned in school to save her life.
Hear the mother and her 17-year-old hero describe those terrifying moments in the video player above.
If you see someone choking and they can't breathe:
MORE TOP STORIES | Homeowner selling home, moving out amid spat with HOA over goldfish ponds in driveway | Carmel named No.1 place to live in America | Suspected drug dealer arrested in heroin overdose | CALL 6: Drug maker stopped making popular antibiotic Levaquin amid concerns about mental health side effects | 1988: Indiana State police launch high-performance vehicle fleet with Ford Mustang
Top Trending Videos
A gas station clerk in Randolph County is accused of offering a female customer money to have sex with him on multiple occasions.
The Anderson Police Department and the Anderson City Courthouse were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after officers came across…
The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about celebrity scams making the rounds.
Scattered, non-severe storms possible this afternoon.
If you drive North Meridian Street as part of your normal route you may want to look for a detour because Red Line…