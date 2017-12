Morgan County woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's murder

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.-- A Brownsburg woman is expected to plead guilty to murdering her boyfriend last year.

The 56-year-old Kristie Dant was arrested in July of 2016 for the murder of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Michael Vanhorn of Martinsville.

Vanhorn was shot to death at his home on Waverly Road.

Rather than face trial, Dant has agreed to plead guilty, according to officials.

If a Morgan County judge agrees to the plea bargain, Dant could be sentenced at a January hearing.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos