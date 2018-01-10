Sunday alcohol sales pass senate committee for first time, head to full Senate for consideration

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales has gotten further in the process than it ever has before with a unanimous approval by the Senate committee on Wednesday.

Members of the House and Senate Public Policy Committees both held hearings on Wednesday to discuss the bill which would make it legal for stores to sell carryout alcoholic beverages between Noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson spoke in favor of the bill, pointing out to the committees that Sunday is the second busiest shopping day of the week.

Lisa Hutcheson with the Indiana Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking argued against the bill, saying underage drinking costs the state $1.3 billion each year.

I asked Sen. Alting if he's concerned the deal between grocery and liquor stores (w/respect to Sunday sales) will fall apart if the cold beer bill passes. This is what he told me. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/n845N6xwSl — Katie Heinz (@katieheinz6) January 10, 2018

The Senate committee voted 9 -0 in favor of the bill.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for discussion.

The House committee will vote on the bill next week.

READ | Sunday alcohol sales bill introduced

Similar bills have tried and failed to pass during the legislative session over the past few years.

A second bill involving cold beer sales in Indiana has not yet been presented before either committee.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000