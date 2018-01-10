Sunday alcohol sales pass senate committee for first time, head to full Senate for consideration

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales has gotten further in the process than it ever has before with a unanimous approval by the Senate committee on Wednesday.
Members of the House and Senate Public Policy Committees both held hearings on Wednesday to discuss the bill which would make it legal for stores to sell carryout alcoholic beverages between Noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson spoke in favor of the bill, pointing out to the committees that Sunday is the second busiest shopping day of the week.
Lisa Hutcheson with the Indiana Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking argued against the bill, saying underage drinking costs the state $1.3 billion each year.
