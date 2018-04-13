Water damage shuts down Morgan County walking trail

Current
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. -- A popular walking trail outside Martinsville is closed for the time being.
Recent heavy rains eroded portions of the Greenway White River Trail in Old Town Waverly Park, along the White River.
Soil on the edges of the asphalt trail was washed away by flooding.
The parks department says repairs will be made as soon as possible.
Weekend rain. Strong storms possible Saturday.
Five more schools in the MSD of Wayne Township are now considered Indiana STEM Certified schools, bringing the district’s total to seven.
A fundraiser is being held to raise money for the owner of Acapulco Joe's, who was severely beaten by a customer in March, and for the…
A popular Morgan County walking trail is closed for the time being.
An Indianapolis man was arrested early Friday morning on charges he jumped out of a car and began fondling himself in front of a woman,…
A second arrest has been made in connection with a February fatal fire in Monroe County.
Police say a Bloomington man with a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder is now in critical condition after shooting himself while…
A man arrested last week in California for allegedly setting an Indiana house fire that killed an 85-year-old woman has waived extradition.
A Monroe County man was arrested Thursday in California in connection with a deadly fire near Bloomington.
A City of Bloomington firefighter resigned Thursday following his arrest for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
A City of Bloomington firefighter was arrested Thursday for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.