Water damage shuts down Morgan County walking trail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. -- A popular walking trail outside Martinsville is closed for the time being.

Recent heavy rains eroded portions of the Greenway White River Trail in Old Town Waverly Park, along the White River.

Soil on the edges of the asphalt trail was washed away by flooding.

The parks department says repairs will be made as soon as possible.

