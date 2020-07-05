MSD of Wayne Township's mask fundraiser helps local families

INDIANAPOLIS — A local school district has seen an increase in orders for masks they are selling since everyone in Marion County will be required to wear a mask in public starting July 9.

When schools closed down and switched to e-learning in March, sponsors for the Ben Davis High School Senior Class Officers started a fundraiser to sell BDHS and Wayne Township masks.

They've since been getting requests for additional colors and personalized logos for all schools in the district and have sold hundreds of the masks.

The money raised from selling the masks will help the district's Thanksgiving Drive and food pantry.

Melissa Edwards, one of the sponsors, said she knows how important it is to help others because she's had to rely on help and support from the community during a tough time in her life.

"So it's very close to my heart. It's almost like Christmas to me," Edwards said. "When we are selling these masks and raising this money, every time we get a sale I know it's one more family we can help."

Click here to order a mask.