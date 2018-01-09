One hospitalized after buggy, ambulance collide

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was hospitalized in rural Daviess County, Indiana Monday when a house and buggy collided with an ambulance transporting a patient.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of County Road 900 E. and County Road 975 N.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police say the ambulance was traveling south on 900 E., with its emergency lights on, but no siren. As the ambulance approached 975 N., it met a line of horse and buggies also traveling south.

The last one in the line turned his buggy onto 975 N. The driver of the ambulance didn't have time to avoid the buggy and struck it on the left side, causing it to flip with the occupants inside.

A female occupant of the buggy was taken to the Daviess County Hospital for her injuries. The horse was dazed, but uninjured.

Nobody inside the ambulance was hurt.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos