Overturned semi dumps potatoes & fuel across I-65 in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi hauling potatoes and tomatoes caused a big mess on I-65 Sunday morning when it overturned just before the I-70 interchange.
Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to the scene for clean-up after the semi landed on it's side in the northbound lanes of I-65 at Virginia Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.
The semi spilled its load of potatoes across the road and roughly 150 gallons of fuel. The extensive clean-up closed the northbound lanes of I-65 in the area for several hours.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
11:23 AM - Haz Mat Crews from #IFD & #InterstateIndyTowing work together to mitigate 150 gallon fuel spill & stop addl leaking after semi full of 🥔 & 🍅 overturns on I65 NB at Virginia Ave. No injuries @IndStatePolice investigating. @Marion_Health on scene. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/2gr4cZJeW4
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 9, 2019