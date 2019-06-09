Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned semi dumps potatoes & fuel across I-65 in Indy

Posted: 1:14 PM, Jun 09, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-09 17:15:06Z
items.[0].image.alt
IFD
Potatoes.JPG

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi hauling potatoes and tomatoes caused a big mess on I-65 Sunday morning when it overturned just before the I-70 interchange.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to the scene for clean-up after the semi landed on it's side in the northbound lanes of I-65 at Virginia Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

The semi spilled its load of potatoes across the road and roughly 150 gallons of fuel. The extensive clean-up closed the northbound lanes of I-65 in the area for several hours.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find a job with the new Hiring Hoosiers Job Board