Potholes causing problems around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- The roller coaster temps along with ice and snow have kept the road crews working overtime, which has taken quite the toll on the roads across central Indiana.

Potholes are normal this time of year, but with the temperature changes we've seen a lot more of the road and they're causing drivers a major headache.

On I-465 Saturday morning, a group of large potholes damaged blew tires from at least a dozen vehicles.

So if you've had issues this year already, you're not alone - and there is something you can do.

Take a look at the city's pothole map below and then see our steps on how to report a pothole to the city.

The red dots are active potholes in the city. The other dots are fixed ones. To see just the actives potholes, click the lines in the top right, then legend, then uncheck the closed potholes.

The map below is loading the location of all potholes across the city and may take a few minutes. Click here for the direct link to the map.

How To Report A Pothole

Ready to be a positive contributing member of your community? Great, let's report that sucker in the right-hand lane of "Insert Street Name Here".

If the road is a U.S. highway, state road or an interstate, it falls under INDOT's jurisdiction.

If that's the case, you can report it to one of INDOT's six district offices.

Check what district that section of road belongs to, then click here to find the correct phone number or email address.

If the road is an Indianapolis city road, you'll need to report it to the city.

Do that by clicking here, then find the spot on the road with the pothole.

How Do Potholes Occur?

If you notice more potholes this time of year, you're not crazy. First, the pavement strips or cracks, then water penetrates the cracks, softening the base under the pavement.

When the temperature drops, that water freezes into ice, which increases the disruption beneath the top layer of pavement. This happens over and over until the pavement weakens.

That will eventually form a hole, which will continue to get worse until it gets fixed.

What Happens When Your Car Is Damaged

Under certain circumstances, you can be reimbursed for damaged caused to your car by a pothole.

But be warned, it's rare to receive that check from Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS | CALL 6: Indy approves few pothole damage claims

Only about 6 percent, or 1 out of every 17 claims gets paid out.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000