PRICE COMPARISON: Where to find the cheapest groceries in central Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- If you shop at a Marsh, you're either losing your store, or someone else is taking it over, and your monthly grocery bill is about to change.

We visited six stores in central Indiana that sell groceries, including Marsh, to compare prices so the decision of where to shop next is a little easier from your wallet's perspective.

We went to Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, Meijer, Target and Marsh, looked at similar-sized, common, household items and put them in the chart below so you can see which store has which item the cheapest.

For those of you with Marsh's that were sold to two other companies, note that one of them is a Kroger subsidiary. While we don't know exactly what the prices will be when they take over their 11 stores, you can bet it will be closer in similarity to that of Kroger's below.

It may come as no surprise that Aldi's prices were the cheapest on the list overall. The store was recently named the cheapest grocery store in the country by Money & Career, but Walmart wasn't far behind it.

If you've been a loyal Marsh customer over the years, you may find yourself with some savings at your new grocery store. Marsh had the highest grocery prices out of all six stores - and by a significantly large margin. A trip to Marsh cost almost $20 more than it would at Aldi.

Kroger and Target are comparable in the mid-range of cost and Meijer has the second highest everyday prices.

Check out the full comparison chart below.

(Prices below were taken from the everyday price of the generic or store brand of the same or similar sizes. If the size of the product varies from the rest, it is noted next to the product price.)

The above prices were all taken from the following locations on May 15 & 16, 2017:

Kroger: 172 W Logan Street, Noblesville

Marsh: 14450 Mundy Drive, Noblesville

Noblesville Walmart: 16865 Clover Road, Noblesville

Noblesville Aldi: 16971 Clover Road, Noblesville

Meijer:17000 Mercantile Blvd, Noblesville

Target: 11750 Commercial Drive, Fishers

