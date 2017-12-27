16-year-old killed in crash on icy roads in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A 16-year-old was killed in a crash after he hit a patch of ice while driving in Randolph County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before noon on 800 West just north of 400 North.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department says Aiden Shellabarger was driving a 1998 Pontiac at a high rate of speed when he hit a patch of ice and lost control, striking two trees before ending up in a culvert.

Shellabarger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to IU Health in Muncie to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

