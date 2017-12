State police investigating inmate's death in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a 30-year-old inmate died following a medical episode at a Rush County Jail.

Shane Michael Koors was arrested Friday morning on an active warrant during a traffic stop in Franklin County. He was later transported to the Rush County jail.

At the jail, state police say Koors appeared to have a medical episode. He was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy was completed on Friday but the results have not been released.

Koors' death remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.