New Health Care Option for Veterans in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, IND -- Veterans will soon have a new option for health care in Shelby County.

On Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held by Veteran Heath Indiana anchored by the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. The ribbon cutting is celebrating a community partnership that is making the new health clinic possible.

In a press release, Veteran Health Indiana said it is honored to accept clinic space provided by Major Health Partners, Shelbyville’s historical health care anchor. The clinic will be at 30 West Rampart Street in Shelbyville.

According to Veteran Health Indiana, a town hall meeting was held in February of 2018 where VA and community leaders heard from Veterans of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

“These Veterans gave a unanimous vote of gratitude to Major Health Partners and Veteran Health Indiana for creating “their” hometown clinic,” the release said.

Senator Joe Donnelly attended the ribbon cutting on Friday.

RTV6 has reached out to Veteran Health Indiana for more information on the future for the project. This story will be updated.