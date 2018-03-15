19-year-old killed, woman and baby hurt in one-car crash in Shelby County

Fair
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman was killed when a car went off the road Thursday morning in Shelby County.
Deputies responded to State Road 52 and Blue River Road just west of Morristown shortly after 11 a.m.
A 2007 Buick had been headed east when it went off the north side of the road.
Deputies say their investigation showed that the driver overcorrected, causing the car to hit a guardrail, then leave the road and stop in a field.
The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
An infant who was found in the vehicle, still in its car seat, was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital for Children.
A 40-year-old female passenger who was ejected from the vehicle was taken by helicopter to Methodist hospital.
No word on the conditions of the infant or the passenger.
The names of the victims have not been released.
