Shelbyville Police watching for drivers speeding on State Road 9

SHELBYVILLE, Ind — A warning for people traveling through Shelbyville on State Road 9, police are watching for you to speed through the area.
According to the Shelbyville Police Department, officers are seeing an increase in vehicles speeding on State Road 9 between McKay Road and Progress Parkway.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the speed limit is 30 mph. Officers say the increase in drivers speeding through the area is a safety concern because there are homes and churches in the area.
Because of the growing issue, Shelbyville Police will have officers in the area enforcing the speed limit. They are urging everyone to watch their speed both leaving and entering town.