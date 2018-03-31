Silver Alert declared for missing Shelbyville woman

Partly Cloudy
Statewide Silver Alert for Nickolattus Telfair, 54
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Shelbyville woman.
54-year-old Nickolattus Telfair is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 161 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress.
Indiana State Police say Telfair was last seen Friday at 5:00 pm in Shelbyville and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information about Nickolattus Telfair, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or 911.
