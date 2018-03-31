Silver Alert declared for missing Shelbyville woman

8:06 PM, Mar 30, 2018

Statewide Silver Alert for Nickolattus Telfair, 54

ISP
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Shelbyville woman.

54-year-old Nickolattus Telfair is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 161 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Indiana State Police say Telfair was last seen Friday at 5:00 pm in Shelbyville and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information about Nickolattus Telfair, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or 911.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News