SR 9 project underway in Shelbyville, local businesses not worried of losing customers

Though the rain has put a damper on road work, come sunny skies, crews are out in full force on State Road 9 in Shelbyville.

It’s the first phase of a $10.3 million project, spanning more than 12 miles on State Road 9.

"You see a lot of orange cones, people aren’t really sure where to go, what used to be a turn lane is now a straight lane,” said Christa Weaver, the co-owner of Lemon Lane Boutique and owner of Elegant L Formal Wear, both on Harrison Street (SR 9 in Shelbyville).

Right now, both directions of State Road 9 are restricted one lane and shifted to the northbound lanes between Broadway Street and Colescott Street, with no left turns allowed. At the same time, only southbound traffic is allowed from Colescott Street to Hasecuster Lane. Northbound traffic must access State Road 9 via State Road 44 and local access roads.

Another major aspect of this project—restricted parking.

“No street side parking on the east side of Harrison Street. There is still street parking on the west side, so we have a little bit of a challenge in the parking,” said Weaver.

Weaver said there are parking options, however: “You can park on Jackson Street, on Broadway, there's a city parking lot just one block behind us. So, you really don't have to go far to find a spot to park downtown.”

Weaver said she has noticed a small drop in business at her prom shop, Elegant L Formal Wear.

Bill Moor, owner of Linne's Bakery, mirrored Weaver's sentiment. He said he has noticed a small decline in customers.

But, despite the small dip in clientele, both business owners said they aren’t too stressed about losing out.

“Not worried about it at all, as a business owner, we're used to facing new challenges, constantly. Luckily this one is just a temporary one, anyway,” said Weaver.

"Our customer base is very loyal, so they come in, in spite of this,” said Moore.

INDOT’s Lamar Holliday said work is being done over this 12-mile span in sections to balance safety, mobility, and efficiency.

This phase should wrap up by August.