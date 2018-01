Silver Alert declared for missing 59-year-old man

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Valparaiso, Indiana.

Donald Gildersleeve, 59, was last seen Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in Valparaiso.

Gildersleeve is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donald Gildersleeve, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-477-3170 or 911.

