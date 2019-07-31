Superheroes help celebrate young Indiana boy's life

ALBANY — Superheroes helped to honor an eight-year-old boy on Wednesday in Delaware County who passed away due to brain cancer.

Christian Daugherty was surprised when Batman showed up at Albany Elementary School in April. The Caped Crusader had lunch with Christian and another student who is battling leukemia.

On Wednesday superheroes served as pallbearers carrying Christian's casket. The Batmobile to lead the way to the cemetery in Albany — the final resting place for young Christian Daugherty.